If you’re on the lookout for the ultimate destinations to unwind, let loose, and celebrate, you’re in the right place. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore the best places for a weekend party in Vizag, where the music is infectious, the vibes are electric, and the good times are boundless. Whether you’re seeking a lively club, a rooftop oasis, or a cosy lounge, we’ve got you covered with the hottest spots to make your weekends unforgettable. So, gear up for a weekend filled with fun, laughter, and memories at these fantastic party destinations!

Here is a list of the places for a weekend party in Vizag.

Qubaa

Just as resto-bars are gaining popularity, here is Qubaa, one of the latest entrants in the city to grab your attention. The pub is a good place to hang out and chill with your friends owing to its picturesque and Instagram-worthy décor. Catch up on some lip-smacking food while gulping down a few drinks from the long menu.

Location: Pedda Waltair

Stone Water

A lively and electrifying place with an extraordinary ambience, a wide range of beverages and delicious desserts. An in-house DJ gets you grooving to rock-n-roll music on the dance floor. Stone Water is one of the latest additions to the list of happening places in the city.

Location: Yendada

Ironhill

The local brand synonymous with a Saturday night club, Iron Hill is a place you wouldn’t want to miss. Not as big as the one in Hyderabad or Bengaluru, but we can boast that the Vizag branch was the first to open. With two floors of music, brand and drama, Iron Hill stands at the top of our list. With live music, every Wednesday and Saturday, the vibe here is addictive. Do not miss out on their range of craft beers.

Location: Siripuram

Somaa

The combination of great food and live music for a date night is undoubtedly the best. This resto-bar specialises in South Indian, North Indian, Chinese, and Continental cuisines. BBQ Grilled Fish with Mashed Potato, Chicken Dum Biryani, Patiala Kebab, and Mexican Crispy Shrimp are their must-try delicacies. Somaa has a separate dance floor with a DJ for all those who like to show their moves. With every day being unique at Somaa, it is highly recommended for any day of the week.

Location: VIP Road, Siripuram

Myz-Uno

“Myz-Uno”, the name represents the first (UNO) beer brewed out of Maize (MYZ) for Andhra Pradesh. They serve finger food, Continental, North Indian, South Indian, Italian, European, Belgian and Chinese with a fine dining area. They have live music to set a relaxing vibe and by the end of the night, the DJ takes over for a full-on party mode. Known to be the most student-friendly party place in the city, Myz-Uno is one of the only two breweries. From their Ladies’ Night every Wednesday to Weekend Fiestas, this local club is worth your time.

Location: Siripuram

Cosmic House

A perfect place to hang out with friends and family with a decent ambience, courteous and accommodating staff, superb live band and of course, yummy food with a variety of drinks options. They have covered you with their sizzling sizzlers, heavenly pizzas, and explosive biryanis if you are looking for some out-of-this-world fusion food.

Location: Siripuram

