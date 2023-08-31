Step into a tantalising world where culinary heritage and aromatic flavours blend seamlessly, making way for the true star- authentic Muslim-style biryani. These eateries might not command attention for their grandeur, yet their flavours speak volumes. With every heavenly spoonful, an irresistible urge is born – one that draws you back, compelling a second visit.

Here are some undiscovered places where you can relish authentic Muslim-style biryani in Vizag.

Mashallah Biryani

Renowned for its diverse selection of non-vegetarian biryanis, this eatery gets bustling during lunchtime. With dining facilities on hand, it’s ideal for a swift meal. The menu includes Beef soup, chicken fries, and Biryani. Don’t miss out on the highly recommended soups and biryanis at Mashallah Biryani, they’re a definite treat.

Location: Railway New Colony

Naaz Biryani

Renowned for its delectable offerings, the eatery showcases the region’s rich gastronomic heritage. Savour the aromatic biryanis and immerse yourself in a culinary journey that embodies both tradition and taste. it’s a must-visit spot for biryani enthusiasts.

Location: Jagadamba

Nawabi Biryani

At Nawabi Biryani restaurant, the tantalizing aroma and tender, succulent meat of their signature Biryani stands as an unmatched delight. This culinary masterpiece draws enthusiasts from far and wide. Indulge in the most sought-after dish and experience the pinnacle of Biryani excellence.

Location: Chinna Waltair

Sony Arabia

Indulge in exquisite Indian cuisine at Sony Arabia, where delectable biryani and succulent chicken await. Embark on a flavorful culinary adventure that elevates your taste buds and fulfils your cravings. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, they prioritize creating a remarkable dining experience for every guest.

Location: Akkayyapalem

Muntaj Biryani

With its affordable menu and delectable dishes, Muntaj Biryani consistently attracts a crowd. The restaurant sets itself apart by offering a unique Fish Biryani that’s missing even in renowned biryani joints. Their biryani is both satisfying and economical, providing a filling experience without weighing heavily on your wallet.

Location: Seethammapeta

Let us know which one of these authentic Muslim-style biryani spots in Vizag you have visited before.