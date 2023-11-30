In a surprise raid by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department, two well-known restaurants in Visakhapatnam were found to have been serving stale food to customers. Additional Superintendent of Police G Swaroopa Rani headed the raids carried out a couple of days ago based on multiple complaints from customers.

These establishments, located in Jagadamba and Madhurawada localities, have allegedly flouted the norms by refrigerating food and serving it the next day by reheating it. Nevertheless, these claims against the said restaurants have not been substantiated. For further investigation, the vigilance department sent the food seized during the raids for a laboratory examination.

Alongside the allegation of serving stale food, these restaurants in Visakhapatnam were found to maintain unhygienic standards in the kitchens during the raid. The V&E Department has slashed a fine of Rs 15,000 on both the eateries for the same.

ASI Swaroopa Rani confirmed that frozen and stale food was found at these restaurants. A report from the Food Safety Laboratory is awaited to confirm these claims. The frozen items include chicken, mutton, fish, and other non-vegetarian dishes.

With well-renowned restaurants flouting norms, the public has expressed concern over the credibility of food outlets in the city.

