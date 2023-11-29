An unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, in Vizag where three victims of a gas leak breathed their last while undergoing treatment at KGH. According to reports, the gas leak happened five days ago at the victim’s residence in Madhurawada. All four family members involved in the accident were immediately admitted to the hospital.

It may be recalled that the gas leak happened at a residence in Madhurwada while switching the regulator. Balaraju (60) and his sons, 21 and 22 respectively, were in a hurry to attend a ritual owing to the Karthika month. The fire sparked when they lit a lamp, which sparked the fire, eventually spreading to the entire house.

Also read: 25-year-old Vizag Zoo employee dies in a bear attack

The youngest son, Karthik, aged 21, passed away two days ago while undergoing treatment. Other family members, Y Balaraju, his wife Chinni and elder son Giri, aged 60, 55, and 22 respectively, passed away on Wednesday at KGH.

The colony residents expressed their deep sorrows upon hearing the news. The bodies are undergoing postmortem at the hospital. The Vizag Police have registered a case at the PM Palem PS on the gas leak incident to initiate further investigation.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.