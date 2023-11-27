In a shocking incident on Monday, 27 November 2023, a 25-year-old man, identified as B Nagesh, died in a bear attack at the Vizag Zoo. It is learnt that the deceased person was an outsourcing employee dutied to clean the bear enclosure.

As per the initial reports, Nagesh entered the enclosure for cleaning without realising that the bear’s cage was unlocked. As it was left open, the bear stepped out of its cage and attacked the person. The onlookers at the Vizag Zoo, who witnessed the bear attack, were left in shock as the man died at the animal’s hands. Alerted by this, the IGZP authorities swung into action and locked the animal.

Despite shifting Nagesh to the KGH immediately, the doctors declared him dead on arrival owing to the severity of the injuries the bear caused. It is known that the Vizag Zoo is generally closed every Monday, But owing to the Karthika month, the authorities kept it open for families planning picnics and outings. The police have registered a case to carry out a detailed investigation.

