In an unfortunate incident reported on Sunday, 26 November 2023, a 14-year-old boy, identified as Janagala Rajesh, went missing in the sea at Thanthadi Beach near Visakhapatnam. As per the police reports, the young boy and his friends visited the beach at around 2:30 PM on Sunday.

Rajesh, a student of 9th grade in Zilla Parishad High School, Paravada, visited the beach with P Mokshagna, V Kalyan Chakravarthy, J Vinay, and S Kishore. While others were playing cricket on the beach, the 14-year-old and Mokshagna ventured into the waters for a swim. During this, a strong tide resulted in the two boys losing control and slipping away into the ocean.

Alerted by this, their friends playing cricket on the shore immediately went to their rescue. While Mokshagna could be saved, Rajesh was lost in the waters. Gaining knowledge of this, the boy’s parents, local fishermen, and swimmers initiated a search operation.

Paravada Police Station SI Malleswara Rao registered a case in the missing case of the boy at Thanthadi Beach near Visakhapatnam. It is learnt that Rajesh’s father works as a painter at the Pharmacity. Further details are awaited.

