Just a week after the tragic fire accident at the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, another incident was reported at Thagarapuvalasa, where a shopping mall burnt down. The incident during the late hours of Sunday, 26 November 2023, involved a massive fire at the Jaswanth readymade stores.

It is reported that all the stock and other material in the store was reduced to ashes. The fire sparked on the first floor of the shop at 8 PM on Sunday, eventually spreading to the entire building. The total loss is estimated to be around Rs 50 lakhs to one crore.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident as the shop was closed by 8 PM on the occasion of Karthika Pournami. According to reports, one fire engine from Visakhapatnam and two fire engines from Vizianagaram were called to douse the fire. However, despite the efforts of the fire personnel, the massive fire could not be doused until midnight.

Bheemili Police Station CI Ramesh reached the accident spot and examined the premises. The actual causes of the fire accident at the shopping mall and the loss that occurred are yet to be ascertained, said the Visakhapatnam Police officials.

