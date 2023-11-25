The Vizag City Police have successfully reached the bottom of the fishing harbour fire accident case and arrested the accused persons. According to reports, a fishing boat was allegedly set on fire after a fight between a few individuals. All the accused belong to the Jalaripeta area in Visakhapatnam. Sources indicate that the accused were intoxicated on the night of the fire accident. It is learnt that the incident occurred at 10:50 PM on 19 November 2023.

The CP thoroughly examined the CCTV footage and interrogated 30 persons from the fisherman community. The cops noticed a few individuals coming out from one of the boats minutes before the accident occurred. Upon verifying the call data of all the fishermen, the Vizag Police rounded up the main accused in the fishing harbour fire accident. City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar IPS confirmed that Vasupalli Nani and his uncle Satyam are the primary accused.

The commissioner addressed the media here on Saturday, 25 November 2023, and revealed the exact causes of the accident. He stated that the accused, in an inebriated condition, threw a burning cigarette onto the engine of a boat, which sparked the fire.

One may recall that the incident caused full damage to over 30 boats and partial damage to around 18. The Andhra Pradesh State Government announced around seven crores as compensation to the fishermen affected in the unfortunate incident. Additionally, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has also offered Rs 50,000 financial assistance to each victim.

