The Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan visits Vizag fishing harbour today, after the disastrous accident which occurred on 19th November. Pawan Kalyan announced earlier that he will personally visit the fishing harbour to pay condolences to the fishermen.

Additionally, the JSP chief also offered Rs 50000 financial assistance to 60 fisherman whose boats have been damaged in the fire. During his visit, Kalyan is also keen on knowing the living and economic condition of the fisherman. Pawan Kalyan visits Vizag Fishing Harbour to personally handover the cheques to the fishermen.

It may be recalled that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has offered 80% compensation to the victims of the fire accident. The Andhra Pradesh government has handed out the cheques to the fishermen earlier on Thursday.

The Vizag City Police are still conducting an investigation to ascertain the actual causes of the fire.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website, and follow our Instagram for more city updates.