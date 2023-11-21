Amidst serious allegations against YouTuber Local Boi Nani in the fishing harbour fire accident case, the Visakhapatnam City Police took him into custody for questioning. Earlier yesterday, the YouTuber reported the accident on his channel, which went viral within hours of posting.

Upon questioning, Nani revealed that they had his wife’s baby shower on the boat, after which a party happened on the same boat. However, after interrogation, it was found that the fire started after the party. Eventually, the Visakhapatnam Police ruled out YouTuber Local Boi Nani as a suspect in the fishing harbour fire accident after thoroughly examining the CCTV footage and his statements.

Fisheries Department Director G Vijaya appealed to the fishermen to insure their boats to minimise future damage. According to reports, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to compensate the fishermen for 80% of the total value of the boats. The CM also instructed that a further investigation needs to be conducted to ascertain the exact causes of the tragic accident.

Upon further inspection, the officials found that 36 boats were fully damaged and nine were partially damaged. The government is compensating the uninsured boats on humanitarian grounds to restore the lives of the fishermen, stated the officials.

