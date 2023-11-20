In a recent development, it was learnt that a well-known YouTuber, who goes by the name Local Boi Nani, is under suspicion for causing the fire accident in the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour. Earlier today, the City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar IPS stated that a few youngsters partied in the boat that caused the fire.

As per the reports, the YouTuber sold a boat to one Balaji, who paid a certain amount to him in advance. Last night, Nani partied on a vessel docked at Jetty Number 1, during which he got embroiled in an argument with Balaji. The reports added that the two fought in an inebriated condition as the buyer demanded Nani return the advance amount, eventually leading to the accident.

Against this backdrop, the police department has paced up the investigation from this angle. While a few state that Nani is on the run, others added that he is currently under Task Force custody at the One-Town PS. The facts are yet to be ascertained, and an official response is awaited.

This morning, YouTuber Local Boi Nani uploaded a 22-minute vlog from the fire accident site in Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on his channel with 1.65 million subscribers. The video received over 3,40,000 views within five hours.

