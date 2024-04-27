The Earth is gorgeous – it’s in the golden rays of the sun at the crack of dawn, in the flap of a butterfly’s wings, or the flutter of a flower petal. Nestled between lush green hills and deep blue waters, Vizag reflects this beauty in its own right. Natural wonders hide in nooks in and around the region, making it obvious that manmade cityscapes can’t match up to the timeless work of Mother Nature. If you have a day to spend, and a thirst to get away, here are 5 nature retreats in and near Vizag that you must visit for a tranquil time!

Jindhgada Peak

Nothing steals the breath quite like a view from a hilltop. About 140 km away from Vizag, the Jinhagada peak stands tall as the highest mountain peak of the Eastern Ghats (and the tallest peak in Andhra Pradesh) at an elevation of 1,690 meters above sea level.

With the ever-scenic Araku Valley at your feet, this getaway will give you a newfound appreciation for nature. Located in the Hukumpet Mandal, travellers can reach the hill using the route from Vizag to Madugula to Paderu to Dumbriguda on Araku Road, or take a train to Araku and drive up to the trail. From the foothill, a 10 km trek (which will take about two hours) to the campsite must be conquered – and then, it is just you and the mountain peaks sharing a moment above the clouds!

Duduma Waterfalls

Perched on the border between Andhra and Odisha, Duduma Waterfalls is a treasure kept buried by its remote location. A whole 177 km stretches between Vizag and Duduma Waterfalls, but if you’re willing to take the risk, the distance travelled will be forgotten when you’re hit with the cool spray of what can be described as one of the most majestic waterfalls in South India.

While the 5-hour drive to the site is long, the journey continues into a walk to the waterfall’s base. The rocks can be slippery, the steps can be jagged. But with the Sun glinting in the water, the cool wind blowing through your hair, and the evenings opening up to a clear sky full of stars – this is as close to paradise as you’ll get.

Gosthani Caves

After touching the sky at Jindhgada and feeling the flow of water at Duduma, it is time to go into the Earth – literally. Located about 90 km from Vizag are the Gosthani caves. A hidden but favoured trekking spot, these are one of the seven cave systems in the Borra Caves. A trek through the dark caves will lead you right to an opening in the forest where the Gosthani River flows. The trek can go on for about 4 km. Local trekking groups, like EcoHikes, or Stardust Adventures conduct occasional visits to the caves if you want to make it a group adventure.

Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary

If you want a taste of nature without having to venture too far, you can find a haven in Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary. Merely 3 km from Vizag, this is the closest of all the nature retreats near the city.

Covering an area of over 7,000 acres, the sanctuary is a quaint place to explore the Earth’s flora and fauna at its most candid. With hilly landscaping, lush green forests, and countless native Indian animal species, this place is bustling with nature’s wonders. You can find animals like the Indian leopard, jackals, deer, and more here. From trekking to bird-watching and wildlife safaris, there are many activities you can take up here.

Thanthadi Beach

Living in Vizag, you can visit the beach only so much before you get a little sick of it – but give this one a chance! The Thanthadi or the NTPC Beach, near the NTPC power plant, is a lesser-known, pleasant shore that doesn’t get a lot of visitors. With its black sands, interesting rock formations, and a quiet, clean shoreline, the sights and sounds here are sure to give you a newfound appreciation for nature and its gorgeous creations.

The beach is located about 20 km away from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

When you need a break from real life, there’s no better way to rejuvenate than to reconnect with nature. These 5 spots, tucked away in and around Vizag offer a chance to do just that. If you happen to visit any of these nature retreats near Vizag – do let us know in the comments!