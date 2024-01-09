Nestled amid the Eastern Ghats, Vizag harbours numerous hidden treasures for avid trekkers. Standing out among them is the majestic Jindhagada Peak near araku valley, a haven for adventure enthusiasts seeking rocky climbs, lush greenery, and panoramic views of the Eastern Ghats. Towering at an impressive 5,540 feet, this peak, along with its twin Arma Konda, promises an exhilarating trekking experience near Vizag. Located approximately 140 to 145 kilometres from Visakhapatnam, due to the challenging elevation and intricate trails, Orophiles recommend seeking guidance from locals and hiring a trekking guide for a seamless journey to the summit. The Jindhagada trek near Visakhapatnam offers a moderate challenge, covering a distance of 28-30 kilometres in total, including both ascent and descent, over two days. Following is the guide for your unforgettable journey.

Day 1: Setting Off on an Adventure

Kickstart your day at 6 am, packing your essentials and rallying your adventurous crew. If you’re driving, strategise a meeting point and hit the road, ensuring an early escape from the city by 7 or 7:15 am to beat the traffic.

Traverse through picturesque villages like Sabbavaram, a breakfast haven with dosas, idly vada, and an array of flavorful chutneys.

Keep the excitement levels high with games and a scenic pit stop at Paderu village for a quick tea and refreshments before reaching the last village of Andhra Pradesh, Olubidda Village, near the Orissa border. Relish a scenic lunch by a babbling stream, which you will find on the way surrounded by fields, fishes and an amazing place to capture pictures.

Arrive at the trek’s starting point by 2 or 2:30 pm, ensuring you catch the breathtaking sunset. Engage with the locals for parking arrangements and trek initiation. Feel the temperature drop as you take off on the 5-kilometre trek to the campsite, an invigorating experience.

Set up tents, ignite a bonfire, and gaze at the star-studded night sky. From watching the moon rise, and meteors every minute, shooting stars and satellites with your naked eyes everything while sipping a cup of chai or soup followed by dinner, which can be a chapati and curry cooked at the base camp or food parcelled from home or the hotel in Paderu at the beginning of the trek. Fear not the distant gunshots; they are simply hunters hunting for wild rabbits in the nearby village.

Day 2: Chasing Sunrises and Conquering Peaks

Rise with the sun to witness the sunrise above a sea of clouds. Freshen up and whip up a simple breakfast, perhaps some Maggie or bread with Jam and peanut butter, before commencing your trek by 7 am.

Navigate the diverse terrains to reach the peak at 5545 feet above sea level in 1 to 2 hours. Capture memories, watch other neighbouring mountains that you can plan to trek, relax, and initiate your descent back to the base village.

By 1 pm, indulge in a hearty lunch at Paderu before heading back to Vishakapatanam.

Lastly, Ensure You Are Prepared with the Following Essentials

Torch or headlamp| Backpack| Camera (optional)| Sunscreen| Gloves and beanie| Cap| A towel and an extra pair of clothes| Raincoat (if during the rainy season)| Valid ID card| 2 to 3 liters of water| Electrolyte packets| Food| Avoid camouflage-printed clothes| Camping gear such as tents, hiking mattresses, and sleeping bags.

As you reflect on the triumphs and challenges of this unforgettable escapade, relish the stunning landscapes, forge bonds with your companions, and savour the joy of scaling new heights. The journey from Visakhapatnam to Jindhagada trek near araku valley transcends physical exertion; it is an odyssey that intimately connects you with nature, leaving you with tales to recount. So, don your gear, embrace the unknown, and let the Eastern Ghats unfold their magic as you conquer the majestic Jindhagada Peak!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.