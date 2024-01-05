Araku Valley, nested in the heart of Andhra Pradesh, has emerged as the winter escape of choice for tourists visiting the Visakhapatnam region. Recognizing this surge in travel interest, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway has made a delightful announcement -extra Vistadome coaches will be added to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train, promising passengers an even more enchanting journey.

The Vistadome Coach hailed for transforming conventional train travel into a visual feast, is renowned for its panoramic windows that unveil the breathtaking landscapes of Araku Valley. Passengers are treated to uninterrupted views, thanks to large windows and a transparent roof, creating an immersive experience with nature.

This innovative coach is not just about the views; it offers a plethora of amenities to enhance the travel experience. Rotatable seats allow passengers to customize their view, an infotainment system provides insights into the region’s rich culture and history, and an onboard café tempts the taste buds with local delicacies.

Key train schedule Information about the Vistadome coaches passing through Araku valley:

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to Train No. 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul on select dates: 05.01.24, 06.01.24, 07.01.24, 12.01.24, 14.01.24, 19.01.24, 20.01.24, 21.01.24, 26.01.24, 27.01.24, and 28.01.24. In the return direction, the extra Vistadome coach will be available for Train No. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam on the following dates: 06.01.24, 07.01.24, 08.01.24, 13.01.24, 14.01.24, 15.01.24, 20.01.24, 21.01.2024, 22.01.24, 27.01.24, 28.01.24, and 29.01.24.

These added Vistadome coaches aim to redefine train travel, providing an unforgettable journey through the natural grandeur of Araku Valley. Eager travellers can make their bookings through official railway reservation portals, securing their seats for an unparalleled winter escapade. Embark on a beautiful winter vacation with your gang amidst the lap of nature, this festival season.

