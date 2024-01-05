In connection with traffic power blocks on 8 January 2024 for construction of Limited Height Subway works at Level Crossing gate in Tilaru-Urlam section (main-line) in Waltair division. Owing to these essential safety works, the Railway department announces cancellation and rescheduling of trains.

The following trains will be cancelled owing to the safety works at Waltair division:

The train No. 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 08.01.2024 will be cancelled. The train No. 22819 in return direction leaving Bhubaneswar on 08.01.2024 will be cancelled. Visakhapatnam-Palasa MEMU Pass special train (Train no. 07470) will be cancelled on 8 January, and the train no. 07471 in the return direction leaving Palasa will be cancelled.

The following trains will be rescheduled owing to the safety works at Waltair division:

The train No 08521 Gunupur- Visakhapatnam Pass special scheduled to leave Gunupur at 13:55 hrs on 08.01.2024 will be rescheduled by 2 hrs 30 mins to leave Gunupur at 16:25 hrs on 8 January. The train No. 11019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express leaving CST Mumbai at 14:00hrs on 07.01.2024 will be rescheduled by 2 hrs 30 mins to leave CST Mumbai at 16:30 hrs on 07.01.2024. Bhubaneswar- CST Mumbai Konark Exp (train No. 11020) leaving Bhubaneswar at 15:20 hrs on 08.01.2024 will be rescheduled by 01 hr 30 Mins to leave Bhubaneswar at 16:50 hrs on 08.01.2024. The train No. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express leaving Howrah on 08:35 hrs on 08.01.2024 will be rescheduled by 01 hr 45 Mins leave Howrah at 1020 hrs on 08.01.2024

Additionally, the train No. 20808 Amritsar- Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express leaving Amritsar at 23:55 hrs on 06.01.2024 will be rescheduled by 3 hrs 30 mins to leave Amritsar at 0325 hrs on 07.01.2024. The train No. 07090 Brahmapur- Vikarabad Special leaving Brahmapur at 1230 hrs on 08.01.2024 will be rescheduled by 4 hrs to leave Brahmapur at 1630 hrs on 08.01.2024

The following trains will be short terminated owing to the safety works at Waltair division:

The train No. 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express leaving Rourkela on 07.01.2024 will be short terminated at Palasa. Hence there will be no service between Palasa-Gunupur on the date. Train No. 18118 Gunupur -Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express will start from Palasa instead of Gunupur on 08.01.2024, Hence there is no Service between Gunupur- Palasa on the above dates. The train No. 18526 Visakhapatnam – Brahmapur Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 07.01.2024 will be short terminated at Srikakulam Road and the train No. 18525 Brahmapur –Visakhapatnam Express will start from Srikakulam Road instead of Brahmapur on 08.01.2024, Hence there is no Service between Brahmapur- Srikakulam Road.

As these works are important and inevitable to enhance safety of the train services, the railway department urges people to make note of the cancellation and rescheduling of trains and cooperate with the department.

