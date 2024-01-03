In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Sankranthi Festival season, Railways will be operating special trains between Secundrabad-Brahmapur-Vikarabad and Vikarabad-Brahmapur-Secundrabad as detailed below:

Train No.07089 Secundrabad-Brahmapur Special Express will leave Secundrabad at 19.45hrs on 7 January 2024 & 14 January 2024 which will reach Duvvada on next day at 05.45hrs and departure at 05.47hrs, which will reach Brahmapur at 11.15hrs. In return Direction Train No.07090 Brahmapur – Vikarabad Special Express will leave Brahmapur at 12.30hrs on 8 January 2024 & 15 January 2024 which will reach Duvvada on at 17:10hrs and departure at 17.12hrs, which will reach Vikarabad at next day on 08.30hrs on next day.

This Sankranthi special train will have the following Stoppages: Lingampalli, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalli gudem, Rajahmundry, Samlkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompet, Ichhapuram between Secundrabad and Brahmapur.

Train No.07091 Vikarabad- Brahmapur Special Express will leave Vikarabad at 18.00hrs on 9 January 2024 & 16 January 2024 which will reach Duvvada next day at 05.45hrs and departure at 05.47hrs, which will reach Brahmapur at 11.10hrs. In return Direction Train No. 07092 Brahmapur – Secundrabad Special Express will leave Brahmapur at 12.30hrs on 10 January 2024 & 17 January 2024 which will reach Duvvada at 17:10hrs and departure at 17.12hrs, which will reach Secundrabad on next day on 06.30hrs.

This Sankranthi special train will have the following Stoppages: Lingampalli, Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalli-gudem, Rajahmundry, Samlkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Sompeta, Ichhapuram between Vikarabad- Brahmapur-Secundrabad.

The Railway department urges people to make note of these Sankranthi special trains and use them during the holidays.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.