As Sankranti approaches, the festive excitement increases amongst families to spend some quality time in this season. Vizag residents are gearing up for a week of celebration. The city is abuzz with festive preparations, and as people connect with family and friends, here are six movies hitting theatres during Sankranti that you should not miss. Ensure you secure your tickets and popcorn promptly through online platforms, as delays may lead to sold-out shows. Get ready to enjoy these movies releasing this Sankranti in theatres with your family.

Guntur Karam

“Guntur Karam” is an eagerly awaited Indian Telugu-language action drama helmed and scripted by Trivikram Srinivas. Produced by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film boasts a stellar cast including Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam. The narrative unfolds around the underworld king of Guntur, who finds himself entangled in love with a journalist determined to expose the city’s illicit activities.

Release date: 12 January 2024.

Saindhav

“Saindhav” is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language action thriller crafted by writer and director Sailesh Kolanu. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, the film features Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, alongside Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Andrea Jeremiah, Shraddha Srinath, and Ruhani Sharma. The storyline revolves around Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character, Vikas, who is employed by a group engaged in kidnapping children for a terrorist organization. Venkatesh Daggubati’s heroics come into play as he endeavours to rescue the children and neutralize the impending threat.

Release date: 13 January 2024.

Family Star

As the much-anticipated Sankranti festival approaches, the Telugu film “Family Star,” featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur sharing the screen for the first time, is gearing up for release. The teaser provides a sneak peek into Deverakonda’s character, showcasing him taking on household responsibilities amidst societal expectations. Get ready for an engaging cinematic experience this Sankranti as “Family Star” hits the screens.

Release date: 14 January 2024.

Eagle

“Eagle,” an upcoming Telugu action thriller directed by Karthik Gattamneni, features Ravi Teja in the lead role alongside Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhoo. Produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under People Media Factory, the film follows Ravi Teja as a ruthless assassin on a mission that spans Turkey, Germany, and Japan. The intriguing trailer showcases the dual avatars of the actor, adding an element of mystery to the narrative.

Release date: 13 January 2024.

Naa Saami Ranga

“Naa Saami Ranga” is an upcoming Telugu period action drama directed by Vijay Binni with an original story by Joshiy. The film features Nagarjuna, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. The trailer teases a blend of romance and vibrant characters portrayed by Nagarjuna, Naresh, and Tarun.

Release date: 14 January 2024.

Hanuman

“Hanu Man” is an upcoming Telugu superhero film written and directed by Prasanth Varma, and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla for Primeshow Entertainment. Starring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai, the movie unfolds in the fictional village of Anjanadri. Serving as the inaugural chapter of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, it introduces an imaginary realm where the protagonist harnesses the powers of Hanuman to champion the cause of Anjanadri.

Release date: 14 January 2024.

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this Sankranti you are most excited to watch in the theatres.