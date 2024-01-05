In a perplexing turn of events, the Visakhapatnam crime police have initiated an investigation into the missing cash of Rs 20 lakh belonging to the owner of Mohini Theatre in Gajuwaka. The cash was intended for the distributor in the city, as part of the arrangements for the screening of Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated release, Gutur Karam. The incident unfolded when Vamsi Kishore, the owner of Mohini Cinema Theatre, entrusted the substantial sum of Rs. 20 lakhs to the manager, Ali, on 2 January.

The robbery came to light when Ali discovered a broken locker upon returning to work on 3 January. The cash, previously secured in the theatre counter’s locker, had vanished without a trace. Alarmed by the discovery, Ali promptly reported the matter to the theatre owner. Police Officials registered the case on Thursday at the Gajuwaka Police Station, and SI Manmatha Rao is leading the inquiry.

During initial investigations, it was revealed that Ali and cashier Srinivasa Rao were the only individuals present at the time the money was placed in the locker. However, the mystery deepened as it was discovered that the CCTV cameras in the room were non-functional during the alleged theft. The circumstances and suspicions have turned toward the theatre staff, prompting authorities to summon them to the police station for further questioning.

As the investigation unfolds, the authorities are determined to get to the bottom of this baffling missing of cash from Mohini Theatre in Gajuwaka ahead of Guntur Karam release.

