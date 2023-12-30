As the clock ticks towards the new year, the realm of OTT platforms is abuzz with excitement, poised to unfold a diverse and captivating array of content that guarantees a cinematic feast for audiences. With notable releases from recent months laying the groundwork, anticipation is palpable for the cinematic wonders that the year 2024 holds. These Upcoming OTT movies and Web Series in January 2024, spanning from intense dramas to compelling historical narratives and intriguing mysteries, are set to enrapture viewers with stellar performances and engaging storylines. The stage is set for a thrilling journey into the world of entertainment as we eagerly anticipate the arrival of an exciting lineup of movies and web series that will grace the OTT platforms, promising an immersive and delightful experience in the new year.



Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ unravels a tumultuous father-son relationship, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in an aggressive role. The narrative promises a gripping tale of revenge, family loyalty, and a brutal gang war involving a stellar cast. The movie is expected to be released on Netflix on January 14 or 15, 2024

Sam Bahadur



This biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, directed by Meghna Gulzar, pays tribute to one of India’s most celebrated military leaders. The film unfolds the legendary figure’s journey, highlighting his strategic brilliance and pivotal role in India’s victory in the 1971 war. It is scheduled to be released on Zee5 on Republic Day, 2024.

Do Patti

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, ‘Do Patti’ takes the audience on a suspense-filled ride amidst the enchanting hills of North India. The film, starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, promises mystery and intrigue against a picturesque backdrop. The release date is yet to be confirmed, however, it will most likely streamed on Netflix.

Killer Soup

This crime thriller series, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma. Set in South India, it revolves around an aspiring yet talentless home chef’s conspiracy to replace her husband with her lover. The new crime thriller series will premiere on OTT on January 11, 2024.

Police Force Season 1

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this series features Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Set against the backdrop of imminent danger, it introduces brave cops embarking on a chase to catch the mastermind behind bomb blasts in the city. The first season of Indian Police Force will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

Karmma Calling

Marking Varun Sood’s web series debut, ‘Karmma Calling’ is the Hindi adaptation of the American drama series ‘Revenge.’ The series unfolds against the backdrop of the ultrarich Kothari family and the intricate plots surrounding them. This new revenge drama will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2024

Fool Me Once Season

This series follows Maya Stern’s quest to uncover the truth behind her seemingly dead husband. Starring Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, and others, the narrative unfolds through a small camera installed for the safety of her baby. It will be released globally on Netflix on January 1, 2024.

Boy Swallows Universe

Based on Trent Dalton’s bestselling novel, this series stars Phoebe Tonkin, Bryan Brown, and Travis Fimmel. Set in 1980s Brisbane, it portrays a boy’s struggle to hold his fractured family together. This Australian drama series will premiere on Netflix on January 11, 2024.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation



A treat for nostalgic fans, this series boasts a star-studded cast, including Mark Hamill, William Shatner, Melissa Benoist, and others. Produced by Kevin Smith, it revives the iconic sci-fi fantasy franchise. This animated series was created by Kevin Smith and is set to release on Netflix on January 25, 2024.

Griselda

This biographical series narrates the story of the drug empire led by Griselda Blanco, with Sofia Vergara in the lead role. Created by Eric Newman, Ingrid Escajeda, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, it promises a gripping portrayal of a notorious figure. This crime drama series will premiere on Netflix on January 25, 2024

Good Grief

Directed by Dan Levy, ‘Good Grief’ emerges as a poignant commentary on the human experience. Centered around the character Marc, the film delves into themes of love, life, loss, and friendship, promising an overwhelming dose of emotions. It will be available to stream on Netflix on January 5, 2024

From intense dramas to historical narratives, gripping mysteries, and heartwarming tales, January 2024 is set to be a month of diverse storytelling and visual brilliance. As these Upcoming OTT movies and Web Series in January 2024 unfold on your screens, let the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming cinematic treats be the perfect start to a year filled with entertainment and cinematic wonders. Happy watching!

