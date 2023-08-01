While we are all about encouraging new talent and appreciating hard work, not every new face finds itself amongst the crowd’s favourites from the word go. One actress that stood against this premise is Mrunal Thakur, who became an instant sensation in the Telugu states with Sita Ramam, the timeless tale of love directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The phenomenon of Sita, the princess who sheds off her identity for her one true love, effortlessly conquered the hearts and dreams of countless audiences with grace only Mrunal could have pulled off. Today, the Kumkum Bhagya girl celebrates her 31st birthday amidst the joyous wishes from her ardent admirers and a busy work schedule. With close to half a dozen projects to her name, Mrunal Thakur is surely on ascension to becoming one of the busiest actresses in the circuit.

Here is a list of upcoming movies of Mrunal Thakur.

VD13

VD13, directed by Parasuram and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, is a romantic film starring Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda. After Mrunal’s successful debut in the Telugu film industry with Sita Ramam, VD13 is the next Telugu film she’ll be working on. The makers of the movie announced that it will be released for Sankranthi 2024 and gave an assurance that the film is going to be a good entertainer.

Pippa

Pippa is based on a war memoir, The Burning Chaffees, written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Pippa revolves around the Battle of Garibpur fought on 21 November 1971 that laid the foundation for the forthcoming Indo-Pakistan war. The film is being directed by Raja Menon and the cast of the film includes Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, Soni Razdan and many more. The film is expected to release on 2 December 2023.

Hi Nanna

With Nani and Mrunal Thakur as the lead characters, the movie, Hi Nanna, got everyone excited about its release with a feel-good outlook to it. Directed by Shouryuv, the movie is touted as an emotional drama. The movie also stars Kiara Khanna, Shruti Haasan, and Angad Bedi. It is scheduled to release on 21 December 2023.

Aankh Micholi

Aankh Micholi, directed by Umesh Shukla is a Hindi language comedy movie starring Mrunal Thakur, Sharman Joshi, Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dasani, Divya Dutt, and many more. The film revolves around the female lead getting married to a well-to-do NRI suitor. The twists and turns develop when the family tries to hide secrets from the NRI suitor and his family. The film is scheduled to release on 13th December 2023.

Pooja Meri Jaan

Pooja Meri Jaan is a thriller written by Kanishka and directed by Navjot Gulati. The film is about a girl who gets stalked by an unidentified admirer of her. Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, and Vijay Raaz are the star cast of the film. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

