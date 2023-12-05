Telugu cinema has a rich history of embracing talent from all corners of the country, and Mrunal Thakur has become a beloved name after her impactful role as Sita in “Sita Ramam.” Now, gearing up for her upcoming release, “Hi Nanna,” alongside ‘Natural Star’ Nani and directed by Vizag filmmaker Shouryuv, Mrunal Thakur takes us on a personal journey and shares her dreams in an exclusive chat with Team Yo! Vizag

Thoughts on Vizag as a Second Home:

During her recent visit to promote “Hi Nanna” in Vizag, Mrunal couldn’t contain her admiration for the city, calling it one of the most beautiful places she’s ever been. From the pristine surroundings to the delectable local cuisine, she expressed her love for the city’s warm people and the previous warm receptions. Drawing parallels between Vizag and her hometown, Mumbai, she highlighted the comforting similarities in weather and the soothing presence of the beach. Her wish? To explore more of Vizag, perhaps with a beachside workout, accompanied by breathtaking sunsets.

Her journey in Tollywood with “Sita Ramam” and “Hi Nanna”:

Looking back at her role in “Sita Ramam,” Mrunal confidently anticipates her upcoming film, “Hi Nanna.” Emphasizing her commitment to roles with substance, she thanked the audience for their unwavering support. “People loved me as Sita, and those who follow my work know I choose films for their content. I’m 100% confident that ‘Hi Nanna’ will touch their hearts too. says Mrunal Thakur.”

“Hi Nanna” is a poignant tale that revolves around the heartfelt relationship between a father and a daughter. Mrunal shared a childhood memory with her father during a Trimbakeshwar yatra, recalling a brief separation. “I remember my father’s announcement to the cops during our separation. Instead of scolding, he asked, ‘Are you OK, my bacha?’ His fear remains etched in my memory. I promise never to leave him and owe my career to his constant support.”

Thoughts on Co-stars:

Mrunal opened up about her co-stars, Dulquer Salmaan and Nani, praising them as incredible listeners. She revealed her talkative side and the unique connection with both actors, highlighting the mutual support and encouragement they provide. “Dulquer Garu is like a best friend, and Nani Garu has helped me a lot in improvising scenes. They allow me to perform better and motivate me. Can’t wait to share screen space with both of them again.”

A Role Close to the Heart:

When asked about her most cherished film, Mrunal found it challenging to pick one, expressing that each film holds a special place in her heart. “All the films are like my babies. I choose roles that resonate with me and connect emotionally with the audience.”

Dream Directors to work with:

Mrunal shared her aspirations to work with directors like Gowtam Tinnanuri, Rajamouli, Sandeep Vanga, Atlee, Rohit Shetty, David Dhawan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and more. “I want to work with directors who bring something special to the table. I’m open to exploring diverse genres and working with both established and emerging talents.”

Upcoming Projects:

Ending on a high note, Mrunal assured fans of her presence in Tollywood’s commercial space with the film “Family Star.” “Yes, you’ll see me in a full-on commercial flick in ‘Family Star.’ You guys will enjoy Vijay’s and my characters thoroughly.”

Hailed as one of the most promising actresses of recent times, Mrunal revealed she is set to start filming a big Hindi project soon. She added, “Telugu is an industry where the audience has accepted me as a Telugu ammayi. I’m waiting for the right film that connects organically with the audience, not just for the sake of being in the limelight.”

As the Hi Nanna actor Mrunal Thakur continues to make waves in both Bollywood and Tollywood, fans can anticipate more memorable performances from her in the future.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such exclusive content