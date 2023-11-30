Film stars, the embodiments of craze and adoration, often experience a gush of homely air wherever they set foot, credits to the tireless fans and their undying love for cinema. But a few cities appeal for just more than the fanfare with their welcoming atmosphere and peaceful setting. One such city that Tollywood filmmakers, actors, and a whole list of celebrities favour is Vizag, and Natural Star Nani is no exception. The actor who visited the city on Wednesday for the pre-release event of his upcoming romantic drama Hi Nanna got candid in an interview with Team Yo Vizag.

For many, it is known that Nani’s wife, Anjana, hails from the beach city. Interacting with Team Yo!, the versatile actor enthusiastically shared how his bond with the City of Destiny goes beyond Anjana. When asked if Vizag feels like a second home, Nani replied, “I have a personal connection with the city. Coincidentally, my films do extra well when they have a Vizag reference.” He expressed how he loves revisiting the city for film promotions and shooting.

Like Vizagites, Nani, too, cannot get enough of beach road rides. During the interaction, he recalled one of his visits to Vizag and reminisced munching on the crowd-favourite spicy chicken kebabs on the streets. He continued to narrate his gastronomic journey in Vizag, expressing that Ming Garden was one of the most-visited places before his in-laws shifted to Hyderabad.

Ninnu Kori, a Shiva Nirvana directorial and one of Nani’s most successful films, is one project that brought the actor closer to the city more than ever. A significant chunk of this romantic drama was shot in Vizag, and the Natural Star attributes this to his strong-forged bond with the city. “The scene where I ride on the beach road remains one of my favourites,” he said, describing his experience.

Speaking on the work front, Nani sounded optimistic about his upcoming release directed by Shouryuv and stars Sita Ramam sensation, Mrunal Thakur. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on 7 December 2023. “Hi Nanna is the kind of movie the audiences have been deprived of. Whether you are looking for a wholesome dose of romance or a heartwarming watch, the film will satisfy you to the fullest,” says Nani. He added that filming the checkpoint scenes was particularly challenging given the load of emotions they demanded to create magic on the screen. It is known that the pre-release event of Hi Nanna happened on the RK Beach Road in Vizag on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, with Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Priyadarshi, and other cast and crew attending it.

When asked about his future projects, he spoke about Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, helmed by Vivek Athreya, a director Nani previously collaborated with for Ante Sundaraaniki. He revealed that the team wrapped up the first shooting schedule. Further, he added that the third instalment of Hitverse bankrolled by himself will kick off in December 2024.

