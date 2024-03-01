Visakhapatnam, known for its stunning coastline is also home to a variety of marine life. Environmental enthusiasts, Vimal Raj and Chakra Pranav recently observed a multitude of sea slugs (Glaucilla marginata), blue buttons (Porpita porpita) and by-the-wind sailors (Velella velella), along the shores at R K Beach. This intriguing sight of marine life is not uncommon on the East Coast and the shores of Vizag. However, this particular sighting stood out to the environmentalists for a reason – a small one.

What set this occurrence apart was the notably smaller size of these planktonic species. For instance, the Porpita was observed to be about one and a half inches in diameter previously. This time, it was only about one to two millimeters in size. This unusual observation brings to light the issue of the current growth and biology of such specimens in the ocean, especially as other creatures that washed ashore were considerably smaller as well.

Currently, the East Coast Conservation Team (ECCT) is actively monitoring the stranding of blue buttons and related species, collaborating with the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department to spread awareness about the critical marine ecosystem.

Who are these marine visitors?

Among the fascinating marine life observed on the shores of Vizag was Glaucilla marginata. Commonly known as the blue dragon or blue sea slug, is a fascinating creature. The body of the blue dragon is translucent and has a silvery-blue coloration, which serves as a form of camouflage in the open ocean. They are often found in warm oceanic waters and are known for their potent sting. Moreover, they are pelagic, meaning they float and drift in the open ocean rather than residing on the ocean floor.

Blue buttons are also pelagic creatures and are often found in warm, tropical, and subtropical waters. They are capable of limited movement in the water, allowing them to drift with ocean currents. They literally resemble a small, floating bluish-purple button, hence the name. While they are beautiful and intriguing to observe, it’s important to note that their tentacles can still contain stinging cells, so handling them is not recommended.

By-the-wind sailors (Velella velella) are another interesting marine organism often found floating on the surface of the open ocean. They are a type of hydrozoan, related to jellyfish and coral. By-the-wind sailors are fascinating examples of how marine organisms have adapted to utilize wind energy for movement across the ocean surface. Along with Blue Buttons, these creatures are carnivorous and primarily feed on small planktonic organisms using specialized tentacles.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.