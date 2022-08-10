Sita Ramam, the recent multi-lingual epic love drama by Hanu Raghavapudi, has been the talk of the town ever since its release. The movie marked the debut of Mrunal Thakur in South Indian films who swept many off their feet with her grace, expressions, and charm. It is an understatement to say that the actress is one of the major reasons to watch Sita Ramam. To all those crushing over her out there, how many of you know that she began her career as a soap opera artist? Mrunal Thakur starred in daily serials such as Kum Kum Bhagya before venturing into Bollywood. If you cannot get enough of her grace and charm on the big screen, here is a list of movies she acted in you can watch at home.

Read on to find out in which movies Mrunal Thakur acted before Sita Ramam.

#1 Love Sonia

Directed by Tabrez Noorani in 2018, this Hindi drama introduced Mrunal in a completely new look. In order to justify her role as a prostitute, the actor supposedly stayed at a brothel to impersonate the mannerism. Bringing it all perfectly onto the screen, the story is about how while trying to rescue her sister she gets trapped in the world of flesh trade. The cast of the movie also includes Rajkumar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, and Freida Pinto in the lead roles.

OTT Platform: Disney +Hotstar

#2 Batla House

Inspired by the Batla House case that took place in 2008, the movie was directed by Nikkhil Advani. While John Abraham plays the role of the police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who played an important role in the case in real life, Mrunal Thakur plays the role of his wife. The movie is about how the police officer while dealing with criticism and post-traumatic stress, strives to catch terrorists at the Batla House in Delhi.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Ghost Stories

A horror anthology portraying multiple stories, Ghost Stories is directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Karan Johar. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The 2020 horror story is the third of the three anthology films, preceded by Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories. Mrunal plays the role of Ira in Karan Johar’s direction in which she agrees to marry a handsome and wealthy man. Her fate takes a turn when her husband’s dead grandmother pays a visit to him every night.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Super 30

Directed by Vikas Bahl, this Hindi biographical movie is based on the mathematics teacher Anand Kumar and his educational program which is named Super 30. The cast of the movie includes Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and others in prominent roles. Mrunal plays the role of Anand’s love interest (played by Hrithik). The movie showcases how Anand initiated his famous educational program for IIT aspirants.

OTT Platform: Disney +Hotstar

#5 Jersey

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Jersey before Sita Ramam. The actress played the role of the wife of the former cricketer played by Shahid Kapoor. This is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The sports drama showcases the story of a talented yet failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late thirties to fulfil his son’s dream of owning the Indian jersey. The cast also includes Pankaj Kapur in a prominent role.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mrunal Thakur, the Sita Ramam fame, will next be seen in Piipa, Aankh Micholi, Gumraah and Pooja Meri Jaan. Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram and let us know your favourite Mrunal Thakur movies.