While July proved to be a dud at the box office, August has gotten off to quite a promising start. While some of the most-awaited movie releases, Sita Ramam and Bimbisara are winning hearts on the big screen, Alia Bhatt’s Darlings has been the talk of the OTT world ever since its premiere last week. Here’s Mirchi RJ Indu with her tradition of reviewing the weekly releases.

Mirchi RJ Indu, also known as Bindass Indu, hosts the morning show (7 AM-12 noon) on 98.3 Mirchi in Vizag. Packed with high-energy updates from across the globe, the show is just the perfect kickstart to a day you can ask for.

Read on for spoiler-free reviews of movie releases during the first week of August.

#1 Sita Ramam

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Sumanth Akkineni

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Since the film’s trailer and songs made their way out to the public, Sita Ramam was touted as a classic love story, probably from the Mani Ratnamisque canvas. After watching the film, you would walk out of the theatre with the exact same feeling, having been treated to a classic story that falls pretty close to the Mani Ratnamisque canvas.

Sita Ramam is the heart-touching tale of romance between an army soldier and a commoner; a story that accidentally takes roots in the happenings of war to transcend physical and societal boundaries. The captain of the ship, Hanu Raghavapudi, serves a delectable affair that draws immense strength from its layered writing, terrific performances, lovely landscapes, and soothing music. The lead pair of Dulquer and Mrunal, especially, shines throughout the film making it all the more beautiful.

Final Verdict: Watch this one in theatres. You’ll love the experience

#2 Darlings

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma

Director: Jasmeet K. Reen

Bollywood’s latest dark film is yet another delectable affair, although in a world that’s completely in contrast to the one in Sita Ramam. After leaving us spellbound with her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt once again impresses us with her choice of scripts. Darlings, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is an offbeat drama that takes place when a vexed-up wife turns the tables against her abusive rogue husband. In addition to the engaging plot, the film takes a big plus from the terrific performances by its lead cast. The camera work too is of top quality as the technicians do an amazing job in depicting the atmospherics of Bombay.

Final Verdict: Don’t miss this one

#3 Bimbisara

Cast: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon

Director: Mallidi Vasshist

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s latest offering is a time travel film that begins in 500 B.C. Bimbisara (Kalyan Ram) is a cruel emperor whose only motto is to conquer kingdoms without any mercy. However, things take a turn when a curse sends him to the present-day world.

The mighty ruler finds himself with the task of saving a little girl’s life. Does he save her? The connection between his past and present is what forms the plot of this period drama.

While director Vasshist does a commendable job for a debutant, the background score by M.M Keeravani is the backbone of the film. Kalyan Ram’s stunning makeover, for his multiple looks in the film, and the dialogue delivery, especially in the role of the cruel emperor, make it his best performance to date.

Final Verdict: Not to be missed in theatres

The current week is likely to have ticketing windows abuzz with Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, and Macherla Niyojakavargam hitting the screens ahead of the weekend. So while Mirchi RJ Indu will be back with her weekly dose of reviews next week, we wish you a safe and cosy monsoon.

Let us know in the comments section which one of these movie releases in the first week of August you loved the most.