With many long weekends and festivals in August, it has become the perfect month for all movie releases. This weekend with Raksha Bandhan on Thursday followed by Independence Day on the following Monday is a long weekend if well planned. The film industry has timed it perfectly, with a bunch of movies up for release. From Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan to Nikhil Siddharth’s Karthikeya 2, check out the list of movies releasing at the theatres this week of August in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. From comedy to thriller, there is something for everyone this week.

Here is a list of movies releasing at the theatres this week of August in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada

#1 Hindi

Raksha Bandhan: Directed by Anand L Rai, the upcoming Hindi comedy stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia, Deepika Khanna and others in prominent roles. The movie tells the story of a brother who promises to fulfil his mother’s last wishes and get all his sisters married to suitable homes before he gets married. Played by Akshay Kumar, he dawns on the role of a Chatwal in the movie.

Release date: 11 August 2022

#2 Telugu

Karthikeya 2: Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie stars Nikhil Siddharth, Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. This mystery thriller is a sequel to the 2014 movie of the same name. The Telugu movie will also be released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam in a dubbed version on the same day. The sequel will have the protagonist, who while in search of the truth finds out the power of the Indian ancient belief system and the Tatva of Lord Krishna.

Release date: 13 August 2022

Swathimuthyam: Written and directed by Lakshman K Krishna starring Bellamkonda Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma in lead roles. The romantic entertainer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainment. As the movie’s plot has not been released by the producers, you will have to head to the theatres to know more.

Release date: 13 August 2022

#3 Tamil

Viruman: Directed by M Muthaiah, the cast of the movie includes Aditi Shankar, Karthi, S Shankar, Prakash Raj and others in lead roles. The Tamil action drama is all about Viruman who leaves his house when he finds out his father is the reason behind his mom’s suicide. The movie continues to show the rivalry between the father and son.

Release date: 12 August 2022

Kadamaiyai Sei: Directed by Venkat Raghavan, the cast of this Tamil comedy movie includes Yashika Aannand, SJ Surya, Rajendran and others in lead roles. As the movie’s plot has not been released by the producers, you will have to head to the theatres to know more.

Release date: 12 August 2022

#4 Kannada

Gaalipata 2: This sequel is directed by Yograj Bhat. The Kannada romantic comedy movie releasing this week casts Ganesh, Samyuktha Menon, Diganth, Pawan Kumar and others in prominent roles. Ganesh and Bhatt have collaborated for the 4th time for this movie. The movie is set in two different time zones, in two different places but with the same characters. It is about a turbulent yet fun-filled journey of three friends and their love interests.

Release date: 12 August 2022

Ravi Bopanna: Directed by V Ravichandran, the cast of this Kannada drama casts the director himself, Sudeep, Ramya Krishna, Rachita Ram and others in lead roles. The movie is a multi-dimensional narrative of one wounded man’s struggle against the whole society’s greed.

Release date: 12 August 2022

