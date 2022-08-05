It is a no-brainer that Chandramukhi must have been one of the first horror movies the late 90s kids have watched. Though it was a remake of a Malayalam movie, Chandramukhi found a special place in our hearts and a fanbase of its own owing to the performances by Rajinikanth and Jyotika. Ever since then, the Tamil film industry made some of the best horror movies that gained immense popularity. If you are looking forward to an entertaining weekend while staying home, you must consider a horror binge.

Here is a list of some of the best Tamil horror movies you can watch this weekend.

Maya

Starring the lady superstar Nayanthara in the lead role, Maya, dubbed into Telugu as Mayuri, is a 2015 Tamil horror movie directed by Ashwin Saravanan. A single mother struggles to make ends meet while bringing up her daughter. One day, she comes across a challenge by a film production company to watch an upcoming horror movie all alone in a movie theatre. When the movie begins, she slips into a completely different world and finds herself in a dense forest. How did she teleport there from a movie theatre? How is it connected to her past? Watch this high-rated horror flick this weekend.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

Pizza

Pizza is a 2012 horror drama directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Remya Nambeesan in the lead roles, the plot revolves around a pizza delivery boy who experiences paranormal activity. Micheal and Anu are a young couple who struggle all their lives for livelihood. One day, Micheal finds himself in an abandoned villa which is surrounded by unexplained mysteries for an entire night. Inside the villa, he faces mysterious events that scare the life out of him. What actually happened in the villa? How did he get locked inside?

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Yavarum Nalam (13B)

Directed by Vikram K Kumar, 13B is regarded as one of the best Tamil horror movies in the modern era. A family moves into apartment 13B and soon their peace is disrupted by some spirits lingering around. Everything seems fine until one day they realise that the events happening in a daily serial they watch happen in their lives as well. The protagonist then makes use of this weird phenomenon to tackle the tragedies happening in his life. 13B stars Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, Sachin Khedkar, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Vidoe

Demonte Colony

Demonte Colony is a 2105 Tamil horror movie written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Four youth venture into a haunted bungalow in a drunken state. Little do they realise that they brought home a ghost along with them from the bungalow. Upon experiencing paranormal activities, they find out the story behind the haunted Demonte Colony. The movie stars Arulnithi, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Aval

Aval, dubbed into Telugu as Gruham, is a 2017 horror film directed by Miling Rau. A newly-wed couple is happily enjoying their married life in Rosina Valley when the D’Costas move into the house next door. The eldest daughter of the D’Costas starts behaving abnormally which leads to a series of paranormal events. Aval stars Siddarth, Andrea Jeremiah, Atul Kulkarni, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

