A young group of budding comedians organised their first standalone standup comedy show in Vizag last week at The Gallery. Covering relatable topics around the politics of Andhra Pradesh and life in Uttar Pradesh, they got the Vizag crowd laughing.

Known as the Vizag Komedians with a K, the act started with an introduction like no other. While eagerly waiting to know what they had in store, the crowd was surprised by a special and impromptu show by Sorabh Pant. As usual, his over-the-top, marginally unstable comedy cracked the crowd into unstoppable laughter. As the experienced picked on the budding comedians from Vizag, it was evident that he had set the mood for the evening.

Uday Boddeda opened the night with his relatable Andhra/Telegu jokes. From picking on parents to girlfriends, he got the youngsters in the crowd rethinking their actions. As everyone enjoyed their ordered snacks and coffee, the comedian went on to pick on people in the crowd and ended with some satires on the local politics.

The second comedian Akash Singh who represented the UP part at their first standup comedy show in Vizag, mostly addressed the part of life when you live with your parents. As he continued to diss the political state of the country, the crowd enjoyed his fresh perspective on life. As the crowd agreed with every opinion of his, the night ended even before we knew it.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram.