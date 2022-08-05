The Indian web series have been taking over the internet in the recent past. Several production houses have taken to real stories to grab the attention of the audience. Exploring and unravelling the truth of many headline events that happened in India, these web series are a must-watch. Here are the top 5 picks of Indian web series based on true events that will make you rethink your life.

#1 House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Based on the true story that took place in the busy streets of Delhi, this docuseries is an examination of the truths and theories surrounding the deaths of 11 members of a family. Created by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra, the series explores the theories surrounding this mysterious event that took place in Delhi in 2018. The death of 11 members of the same family was named Burari deaths by the media, and the series explores one of the theories. It is a three-part docuseries which is a must-watch.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#2 Mumbai Dairies 26/11

Directed by Nikhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, this web series is based on how the staff of the Bombay General Hospital faced the unfortunate events of the 26/11 attack. It closely follows the event in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and how the actions of a journalist lead the terrorists to the hospital. Watch the show to see how brave doctors saved the lives of thousands of people while fighting for their own.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Delhi Crimes

This web series is based on the true story of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case that took place in Munirka, South Delhi. The series starts from how the incident took place to its aftermath, where the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) is tasked to find out the culprits responsible for the heinous crime and the death of the victim. The web series is written and directed by Richie Mehta.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 Kaafir

Inspired by the true story of Shehnaz Parveen, this web series was directed by Sonam Nair. It follows the life of a woman from Pakistan-administered Kashmir who winds up on the Indian side. She is imprisoned under the suspicion of being a militant for seven years. She gives birth to her daughter in jail and receives help from a journalist who seeks to bring them justice.

OTT Platform: Zee5

#5 The Forgotten Army: Azadi Ke Liye

Directed by Kabir Khan, this web series is based on the true story of Indian soldiers who marched toward the capital to gain independence from colonial rule. They used the war cry ‘Challo Dilli’, and were led by Subhash Chandra Bose. This group was known to have the first-ever women’s infantry regiment since the Russian Units. The forgotten story of their struggle for freedom is what is captured through this web series.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

