7 August 2022 is not just any other Sunday because it’s Friendship Day. One of the most loved occasions, the day is known for the parties and events that happen in its name. Packed with a bunch of parties, Vizag is ready for its youth to celebrate this Friendship Day in grand style. From open arena parties to an indoor bash, popular DJs are set to entertain the party animals of the city.

Check out the list of Friendship Day parties happening in Vizag on 7 August 2022.

Radisson Blu

Located near Rushikonda, Radisson Blu Resorts is set to host an open space friendship party with an exclusive audiovisual setup. Featuring four of India’s top DJs, the party is sure to be an electrifying one. Join the larger-than-life Friendship Day bash with Dj Swarup, Danika, DJ Wish, and Fake Tattoos. Happening at the Savanna Outdoors open arena, the event commences at 4 pm on 7 August. For registrations and queries related to the event, contact +91 9966119965 or +91 9182477783.

Novotel Varun Beach

Novotel Varun Beach is here with two parties during the weekend, one pre-Friendship Day Bash on Saturday and one on Sunday, both happening at Harbour Vue. The Saturday party will feature DJ Vral while the one on Friendship Day features Kristie who will get the audience tapping their feet to Bollywood beats jazzed up with techno music. For registrations, contact 7799888068.

The Gateway Hotel

Located on RK Beach Road, the party at The Gateway Hotel will feature DJ Almost Human. With electrifying EDM beats, Almost Human is sure to give you an adrenaline boost. The event will commence at 8 pm and will have a limited guest list. So without further ado, contact +91 9347160131 or +91 799574055 for bookings and queries.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more.