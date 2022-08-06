Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a review meeting on Friday emphasised providing quality seeds to farmers during the upcoming season and also directed the concerned officials to complete 100 per cent e-cropping in order to maximise farmer benefits. He also proposed to train students in the usage of drone technology in the agriculture segment.

During the review meeting with the agriculture department, the officials were instructed to test the quality of seeds regularly before handing them over to the farmers. Strict instructions were given by the Chief Minister to ensure there is no room for error in providing seeds and fertilisers to the farmers.

As the officials informed the Andhra Pradesh CM there are sufficient reserves of fertilisers available, they were directed to complete the 100 per cent e-cropping by the first week of September. The officials were asked to monitor the process on a daily basis and provide maximum benefits to the farmers as the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana was partnered with the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme.

In addition, the Chief Minister also discussed the usage of drones in the agriculture segment to maximise farmer benefits in Andhra Pradesh. He suggested training the ITI or Polytechnic students in the usage, maintenance and repair of drones from one college in each constituency. Apart from ensuring every kiosk in the Rythu Bharosa Kendras was in working condition with an active internet connection, the officials were asked to chart out plans for providing a new type of equipment to farmers under the YSR Yantraseva Scheme.

