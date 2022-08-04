In wake of the recent gas leak incident in Brandix Apparel near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a safety audit in all industries in the state on Wednesday.

The decision came after the gas leak incident that took place at the Atchuthapuram SEZ of Anakapalli District, near Visakhapatnam that caused the hospitalisation of more than 50 women. The Chief Minister reviewed the situation and enquired about the treatment being provided for hospitalised patients.

According to the official statement released by his office, YS Jagan has also ordered to focus on the measures to be taken in industries to avoid such incidents from repeating in the future in Andhra Pradesh. He has requested to form a high-level committee to look into the matter and has ordered officials to take this matter seriously.

It may be recalled that this is the second time in the last two months, a gas leak incident has been reported from the Atchuthapuram SEZ. In June, around 200 women of Brandix Apparel fell sick due to a gas leak in the nearby Porus Laboratories. The unit was shut down to ascertain the source of the leak with the help of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology.

Similarly, the Brandix Apparel has now been closed to ascertain the source of the leak and those hospitalised have been declared stable.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.