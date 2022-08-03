On Tuesday, 2 August 2022, a gas leak was reported at the Brandix Apparel unit in the Atchuthapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near Visakhapatnam District. Around 50 women have reportedly been admitted to the hospital as they complained of nausea and vomiting sensations.

According to sources, the women were administered first aid at the medical centre in the SEZ and were shifted to hospitals for further treatment. Later, the premises of the Brandix unit has been evacuated. The source of the gas leak has not been determined yet. It is being said that some of the women who feel sick were pregnant. The District Medical and Health Officer of Anakapalli informed the media that the condition of the 53 women admitted last night to the hospital is stable.

It may be recalled that a similar gas leak took place in the Atchuthapuram SEZ near Visakhapatnam on 3 June 2022. Around 200 women fell sick in the incident that happened two months ago at the Porus Laboratories. A team of experts from the Indian Institue of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad visited the lab and conducted tests to determine the cause of the leak. The Porus Laboratories unit was shut down for a few days and was later reopened.

