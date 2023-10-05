On Wednesday, 4 October 2023, Anakapalli Member of Parliament Dr Satyavathi launched a new floating jetty at the Kondakarla Ava tourist lake near Visakhapatnam. It is already known that the freshwater lake is a retreat for several migratory birds and rare species. The authorities plan to tap the additional tourism potential the destination holds through investments and initiatives.

Speaking at the inauguration of the floating jetty at the Kondakarla Ava lake, the MP urged the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to enhance tourist facilities.

Also read: Unique coach restaurant to be open 24×7 at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Further, she suggested facelifting the park and discussed a few other issues about the lake with the officials present at the occasion.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.