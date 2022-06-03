A few hours ago, a major gas leak occurred at the Atchuthapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Visakhapatnam District. As per preliminary reports, nearly 30 workers have fallen unconscious due to an ammonia leak from Porus Laboratories this afternoon.

The affected workers were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals at Anakapalli and Yelamanchali. A total of 20 ambulances were put into duty for timely action. Workers were seen falling unconscious and vomiting due to inhalation of the gas. Symptoms of headache, giddiness, and uneasiness were also reported. The affected women were employees of Brandix India, an apparel manufacturer.

Anakapalli District Collector, P Ravi Subhash and other officials immediately reached the gas leak spot in Atchuthapuram SEZ and reviewed the relief measures. As of now, no causalities have been reported and the workers’ health conditions have stabilized.

Visuals of women collapsing to the ground and heavily coughing were seen at the accident spot. Employees of the surrounding companies provided help and aided in the evacuation of the area. The company, from which the gas leak was reported, is a veterinary drug manufacturer.

Employees of Seeds Apparel India have also shown symptoms of uneasiness post the gas leak. Last year, a similar gas leak was reported in the LG Polymers industry in Visakhapatnam.

