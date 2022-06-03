The Cordelia cruise ship which will be starting its maiden journey to and from Visakhapatnam this month of June has extended its services. In order to meet the increasing demand, the international cruise line plans to extend its services.

As a progressive attempt from the tourism side, the Cordelia cruise line which was operating in Mumbai and Chennai has also included Visakhapatnam in its destinations. What started off as an experiment to see if the people of Visakhapatnam would be interested in this side of tourism, has now been sold out.

The cruise named Empress, which will be shuttling to and from Visakhapatnam has only opted for regional destinations such as Pondicherry and Chennai. With more destinations likely to be added soon, the maiden trip from the coast of Visakhapatnam will set to sail on 8 June 2022.

Initially, the private company had planned only three trips on 8, 15, and 20 June 2022. With an increase in demand, the services have now been extended till September 2022. However, depending on the weather conditions, the services may be extended till December.

Apart from the dates already announced, the cruise will start from Visakhapatnam every Wednesday and drop off at Chennai on Saturday. The three nights trip will set sail at 8 pm on Wednesdays, the next day will be spent at sea. The third day will be spent at Pondicherry and the cruise will drop off the passengers at its final destination on the fourth day at Chennai.

The same cruise ship from Visakhapatnam has been scheduled up to September. Please check out the website for more details.

