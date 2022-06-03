The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has announced that several trains have been cancelled from Visakhapatnam on 4 and 5 June 2022. In order to carry out modernization and repair works, these trains will stand cancelled on the mentioned dates.

The trains cancelled from Visakhapatnam are

22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express

22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express

18532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express

18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express

08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Special Train

08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Special

18417 Puri-Gunupur Express

18418 Gunupur-Puri Express

18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada Express

18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Express

Similarly, a few trains which were cancelled earlier for modernization works have been restored.

The trains restored are

18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Express, which will run from 3 June onwards as per schedule,

18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Express, which will run from 4 June onwards as per schedule.

