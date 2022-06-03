The East Coast Railways (ECoR) has announced that several trains have been cancelled from Visakhapatnam on 4 and 5 June 2022. In order to carry out modernization and repair works, these trains will stand cancelled on the mentioned dates.
The trains cancelled from Visakhapatnam are
- 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express
- 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express
- 18532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express
- 18531 Palasa-Visakhapatnam Express
- 08546 Visakhapatnam-Koraput Special Train
- 08545 Koraput-Visakhapatnam Special
- 18417 Puri-Gunupur Express
- 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express
- 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada Express
- 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Express
Similarly, a few trains which were cancelled earlier for modernization works have been restored.
The trains restored are
- 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Express, which will run from 3 June onwards as per schedule,
- 18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Express, which will run from 4 June onwards as per schedule.
