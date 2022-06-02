Vizagites have never backed off from experimenting with their choice of food. Welcoming cuisines from all around the world, Vizag has seen the rise of a number of Italian restaurants in recent times. From pasta to pizzas, these restaurants must be on your list of go-to places if you are looking to try something unique.

Consider these Italian restaurants in Vizag if you are in search of a place for good food.

Brew n Bistro

A very well known name among the locals, Brew n Bistro is loved for serving authentic Italian food. Located at Lawson’s Bay Colony, this restaurant specializes in pasta and pizzas. Especially, the Alfredo White Sauce Pasta (veg/non-veg) loaded with broccoli, mushrooms, and bell peppers is not the best just at this restaurant but even among its competitors. The Spicy Chicken 8 inch Pizza, Garden Veggie, and Salsa Di Pollo are worth trying in the pizza section. With great ambience, a number of board game options, and a long menu, Brew n Bistro is a place to hang out with your gang.

Flying Spaghetti Monster

Located in the heart of the city, Siripuram, Flying Spaghetti Monster aka FSM is one of the first Italian restaurants in Vizag. FSM is famous for its endless list of pasta, with the Aglio Olio E Pepperoncio Pasta, Chicken Supremo Pasta, and Bacon Pesto Genovese Pasta being the must-tries. If you have an appetite, we recommend you try the finely-cooked risottos here. The Pavlas Tiramisu and The Bomb are the most loved in the dessert section.

Sam’s Griddle

Though it is a primarily Mexican restaurant, Sam’s Griddle also serves a handful of Italian specialities. The Cheese Fondue, Veg Potato Dumpling with Paprika Sauce, and Chicken Sundried Tomato Risotto are worth giving a shot. A special mention to the 10 inch Margherita Pizza. Try the Veg Penne Pasta in Alfredo Cheese Sauce and Chicken Pasta in Creole Sauce the next time you visit Sam’s Griddle located near Siripuram.

Hungry Hippo

Yet another place to hang out with your group of friends, Hungry Hippo offers a number of board games alongside delicious food. Try the thin-crusted Double Cheese Pizza, which comes in 10-inch and 16-inch variations. The Garden Fresh and Corn Exotica are the other vegetarian options you must try. A unique combination of pasta and pizza, the Chicken Pasta on Pizza is a good choice. Don’t forget to try any of the Aglio Olio Penne or Alfredo White Sauce pasta. Hungry Hippo is located in Seethammadaara.

Gluttons Garage

A very popular choice among the college-going youth of Vizag, Gluttons Garage is known for its wide variety of pasta. The Mac N Cheese Pasta, Classic Basil Pesto Pasta, and BaconN Chicken Pasta must be on your list the next time you visit this place. An interesting combo of South Indian flavours and Italian pasta, the Chettinad Chicken Pasta is a must-try here. Gluttons Garage is located at Pandurangapuram.

Upland Bistro

A place known for its great ambience, Upland Bistro is a crowd favourite. Try the Alfredo Pasta and the Virgin Mojito combo here to feel the essence of authentic Italian food. The Garlic Bread and Peri Peri Mashed Potato are a must-try. Don’t forget to try their Apple Pie and Chocolate Explosion for a sweet climax to your meal here. Upland Bistro is located near Siripuram.

Let us know which one of these Italian restaurants is your favourite in Vizag!