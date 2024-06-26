Are you in the mood to splurge and enjoy some sweet decadence? Prepare yourself to be mesmerised by the exquisite flavours and lavish ingredients of these luxury desserts. Here’s a list of places where you can treat yourself to a luxury dessert in Vizag:

1. Flying Spaghetti Monster

This high-end Italian restaurant in the heart of the city has a gamut of Italian dishes and desserts where every bite is a journey to Italy. FSM offers decadent desserts like no other place in Vizag. Right from their infamous ‘The Bomb’ – a rich chocolate lava cake served with ice cream- to their Panna Cotta which is served with a seasonal fruit compote, everything on their dessert menu is sure to make you swoon.

2. Mekong

Housed in Green Park, Mekong is one of the finest Asian restaurants in Vizag. They have a range of exquisite desserts that are unlike anything you will find in this city.

The crowd-favourite Mekong Special Homemade Ice Cream in the flavours of Wasabi, Coconut Jaggery and Banana is a must-try. Their assortment of authentic Asian desserts is truly a luxurious experience that is worth every penny!

3. Pastry Coffee n’ Conversation

This quiet cafe nestled in the streets of Dutt Island has been treating Vizagites to luxurious dessert experiences since time immemorial. Although their menu is packed with delectable desserts, their infamous Chocolate Evasion Cake, filled with nuts, chocolate, and praline, definitely takes the cake!

Visit this cafe for a quiet evening of rich coffee and finger-licking desserts!

4. The Square

The Square at Novotel is a sweet haven for vegans with a sweet tooth! The hallmark of their menu, Torte Au Chocolate, is a rich, flourless cake flavoured with cocoa powder and melted chocolate, which will leave you tantalised.

5. Vista

Housed in the opulent premises of The Park, Vista’s menu is lined with luxury desserts that will cater to all preferences.

Whether you prefer traditional chocolate desserts, Desi desserts, or are gluten-free, Vista’s menu has something for you. Adding a desi touch to traditional desserts, Vista offers tri-flavoured gateau and Paan ki Rasmalai. Their gluten-free chocolate gateau is a crowd favourite among gluten-free dessert lovers.

Be sure to try their infamous Double Chocolate Molten Mud Pie served with white chocolate!

6. Fresh Choice Patisserie

Started as a humble bakery, Fresh Choice quickly grew into one of Vizag’s finest luxury patisseries. A few attention-grabbers from their assortment of desserts include Russian Medovik, Pista Raspberry Lamington, Coffee Tres Leches and the Dream Cake that took the internet by storm. This place is perfect for an evening of sweet indulgence! Don’t forget to try their rich Opera Cakes and Chocolate Eclairs!

7. Sugarr

Sugarr is another one of Novotel’s restaurants that you can visit for incredible desserts. They have a range of exquisite pastries, including Mango Chocolate, Tiramisu and Banana Caramel. Their menu also features a range of luxury hand-rolled chocolates like Wasabi, Praline and Hazlenut. This makes for an excellent sweet ending to a hearty meal!

Whether you’re treating yourself or your loved ones, these luxury dessert places in Vizag are sure to elevate any occasion. Check them out for a truly indulgent experience the next time you’re in the mood to splurge!

