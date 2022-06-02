Netflix has come out with a long list of releases for the month of June and rest be assured, it looks entertaining. With OTT becoming the new comfort zone this weekend looks sorted for all those who have planned to Netflix and chill. Just grab a tub of popcorn pull out that cozy comforter, Netflix will keep you entertained.

Here is a list of movies and series which are new on Netflix

1 June 2022

#1 Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

The 2014 action thriller directed by Kenneth Branagh made its OTT release on 1 June 2022. Starring Chris Pine, Kevin Costner, Kenneth Branagh and others in lead roles, the movie was scored 6.2 by IMDb. The movie tells the story of Jack Ryan, a second lieutenant in the US Marine Corps, travels to Russia. While checking on a businessman Cherevin he ends up uncovering a terrorist attack.

#2 Terminator Genisys

The 2015 sci-fi action directed by Alan Taylor made its release on Netflix and is a sin to miss. You do not want to miss Arnold Schwarzenegger at his beast mode. The classic movie also stars Emilia Clarke, Jai Courtney and others in prominent roles. Watch the then futuristic movie this weekend.

#3 Troy

If you have not watched this 2004 classic English movie you are seriously missing out on art. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen this Brad Pitt movie made it huge at the box office. The story about a war over one woman and how love paved path to destruction. The other cast memebres are Eric Bana, Diana Kruger, Orlando Bloom and many others in prominent roles.

#4 The Huntsman: Winter’s War

This English fantasy drama is a must for all Chris Hemsworth fans. The movie tells the story of Eric and Sara who fight to survive the warmth of Queen Freya, an evil sorceress and her sister while trying to conceal their feelings for each other. The cast also includes Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart, Emily Blunt and others.

#5 Bohemian Rhapsody

This rock bio pic was a super-hit at the box office and is now here on Netflix. The movie show Freddie Mercury and his rock band, Queen, and how they achieve superstardom. This biopic was directed by Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher.

2 June 2022

#6 Jana Gana Mana (Malayalam)

This new Malayalam movie directed by Dijo Jose Antony received 8.6 on IMDb. This movie is the first of the two cinematic parts. The story is written by Sharis Mohammed and the movie is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sujay Venjaramooduy and Mamta Mohandas in prominent roles.

3 June 2022

#7 As the Crow Flies

Releasing tomorrow, this drama series is about a young fan who maneuvers her way into a season anchor’s newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and desire to be seen. The show’s cast includes Birce Akalay, Miray Daner and Ibrahim Celikkol in prominent roles.

#8 Floor is Lava: Season 2

The second season is sure to set the stakes higher than ever. The competition is set to become fiercer with new challenges and a giant new centerpiece, an actual volcano. This reality show which entered its second season will have teams facing head-to-head at the end of the episode. All the five episodes of the second season will release Friday. So, here is something new of Netflix this first week of June to binge watch.

#9 The Perfect Mother

The French mystery thriller which looks promising is sure to keep your eyes glued to the screen. Adapted from a novel, this is a mini-series with 4 episodes, created by Carol Noble and Thomas Boulle and directed by Frederic Garson. The series tells the story of a mother who uncovers unsettling truths about her daughter and the murder she was involved in.

#10 Inceptor

An army captain is forced to use all her training and expertise when a missile interceptor station which she is in command of, is threatened to be attacked. Directed by Matthew Reilly, the cast of the movie includes Elsa Pataky, Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane and others in prominent roles.

Let us know in the comments below which of the above new on Netflix shows and movies this first week of June you are eager to watch this weekend.