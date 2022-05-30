With a new month comes brand new entertainment. June is here with a bunch of movies releasing on OTT platforms in the first week. As we search for an alternative to the IPL, OTT platforms come as the saviours with interesting content. Don’t forget to recharge your subscriptions as you might not want to miss these movies.

Here is a list of movies releasing in the first week of June on OTT platforms.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, The Secrets Of Dumbledore received mixed responses when it was released in the theatres in April. While most of the actors from the previous flicks reprised their roles, Jhonny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the role of Gellert Grindelwald, the antagonist. This movie gave an explanation of a major cliffhanger from the previous one. The movie revolves around the mission of Newt Scamander and his fellow wizards to stop the evil doings of Grindelwald.

OTT platform: BMS Stream

Release date: 2 June

Jana Gana Mana

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, and others in pivotal roles, this Malayalam flick was directed by Dijo Jose Antony. This movie was initially released in the theatres on 28 April 2022 and did well at the box office. The plot revolves around the murder of a socially responsible college professor at a university, which invokes severe protests by students.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 June

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Directed by Vidhyasagar Chinta, the comedy romantic movie stars Vishwaksen Naidu and Rukshar Dhillon in lead roles. The movie gained a lot of traction for the publicity stunts carried out by the actor with television news channels before its theatrical release. A love story of a middle-aged man who falls in love with a woman while attending a matchmaking event makes its OTT release this week.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 3 June

Call Me by Your Name

This 2017 romantic drama stars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a 17-year-old boy who falls in love with a 24-year-old graduate. Call Me by Your Name was directed by Luca Guadagnino.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 1 June

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT platforms in the first week of June are you excited about.