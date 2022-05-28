Malayalam movies have become synonymous with gripping screenplays, close to reality plotlines, and outstanding performances. The fact that a lot of them are being remade into several other languages speaks volumes about the value they are adding to the Indian film industry. The success of Malayalam movies must also be attributed to the rise of OTT platforms, Continuing the trend which began a couple of years ago, a number of entertaining Malayalam movies have been released in recent times. If you are looking for a plan this weekend, watch these recently releases Malayalam movies in 2022.

Here is a list of Malayalam movies which have been released in 2022 that are worth watching this weekend.

Puzhu

Starring the veteran actor Mammootty as the lead character, Puzhu is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by debutant Ratheena PT. Initially slated for a theatrical release, the movie is now directly releasing on the OTT platform. The movie will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

OTT platform: SonyLiv

12th Man

12th Man is a Malayalam mystery drama directed by the Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph. Known for his nerve-gripping stories and high tension sequences, Jeethu Joseph is back with a bang. Starring the legendary actor Mohan Lal in the lead role, the movie revolves around the reunion of 11 college friends. Everything seems fine until a mysterious event happens after a 12th man gatecrashes their party.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Aviyal

Aviyal is a coming-of-age story that travels through various stages in a man’s life and his experiences of love, tragedies, attachments and more. Directed by Shanil Muhammad, the movie stars Joju Geroge and Anaswara Rajan. The movie encapsulates the conversation between Krishnan and his daughter, during which he recalls the influence of various women in his life.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan

This is a Malayalam comedy-drama starring Sajju Kurup in the lead role and was directed by Arun Vaiga. The movie revolves around how Jayan, a goon in the past, is shouldered the responsibility to organize his niece’s wedding. How he faces hurdles while trying to successfully organize the marriage unfolds throughout the movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kallan D’Souza

Starring Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Hareesh Kanaran and Surabhi Lakshmi in pivotal roles, Kallan D’Souza was directed by Jithu K Jayan. The comedy-drama revolves around a thief, Kallan, who develops a friendship with the wife of a police officer.

OTT platform: Manorama Max

Antakshari

Directed by Vipin Das Antakshari stars Saiju Kurup Sudhi Koppa, Priyanka Nair, and Vijay Babu in crucial roles. The movie is about a cop who loves the singing game. His life takes an unexpected turn when his family is attacked by an unknown person.

OTT platform: SonyLiv