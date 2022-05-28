A genre which came to global significance fairly recently is being loved for its storylines and of course the drama. Every month we have been eagerly waiting for K-drama releases just like how we wait for our regional movies. The genre which originates from South Korea has now come up with a few unmissable K-dramas released this month of May.

Here is this month’s K-drama lineup:

#1 Bloody Heat

This historical K-Drama stars Lee Joon, Kang Han-na, Jang Hyuk and others in lead roles. It is a fictional story about of King Seonjong who ascends to the throne due to a rebellion. Lee Tae replaces his father who rules the kingdom with an iron fist. The television series which is airing on KBS2 is also available on Disney+ in select regions.

#2 The Sound of Magic

The musical series is a story of a girl who can’t wait to grow up and a magician who wants to remain a child despite being an adult come together. With just 6 episodes, it makes for a quick binge watch. The K-drama is available on Netflix. The cast of the series includes Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop.

#3 Kiss Sixth Sense

This K-drama follows a character who can see the future when she kisses someone. Adopted from a web novel, the cast includes Seo Ji Hye and Yoon Kye Sang in lead roles. The series which released on 25 Maty is available on Disney+ in select regions.

#4 Doctor Lawyer

The story of a genius doctor who becomes who becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after he loses everything over a fabricated surgery. The new K-drama stars Im Soo Hyang, So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok, and Lee Kyung Young in lead roles.

#5 Golden Mask

The story of three women who have their own individual lives face tragedy caused by greed and desire. Yoo Soo Yeon mirrors the life of a Cinderella but faces difficulties from her in-laws. Cha Hwa Young is filled with greed and desire and tries to keep up her upper class. Go Mi Sook is a private money lender who owns her own business. Watch this K-drama which released this month is currently airing on KBS2.

The above listed K-dramas are currently trending in the origin country with one of them currently airing in India. Stay tuned to know when these unmissable K-dramas that released this May will make it to our OTT screens.