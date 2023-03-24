Korean web series has taken the world by storm in recent times and continue to grow in popularity. The Korean entertainment industry proved successful in winning the hearts of viewers nationally and internationally. From heart-wrenching dramas to comedy thrillers and more, there’s a plethora of options to pick from. Disney Plus Hotstar has quite the collection of dramas worth binging for their well-curated plots featuring star-studded casts. Check out this compilation of the best Korean web series on Disney Plus Hotstar for an entertaining watch.

Here are the best Korean web series on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Big Mouth

Park Chang-ho, an unsuccessful lawyer gets entangled in a murder case and is accused of being the notorious swindler, Big Mouth. The crime action drama stars Lee Jong-Suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun, and others in titular roles. Choong Hwan-oh directed the series.

One Dollar Lawyer

Cheon Ji-hun is a charming lawyer with a unique work style where he charges his clients only a dollar. He fights for clients who are up against the richest and most affluent personalities in society. Min Nam-koong, Kim Ji-eun, and Choi Dae-hoon star in lead roles in the comedy drama. Kim Jae-hyun and Shin Jung-hoon directed the series.

Adamas

Adamas follows the story of twin brothers as they unearth the mystery behind an incident that occurred 22 years ago. Directed by Park Seung-woo, the series stars Ji Seong, Seo Ji-hye, Lee Soo-kyung, Ko Eugene, Heo Sung-tae, and other notable actors.

Doctor Lawyer

Han Yi-han was an elite surgeon until his medical license got revoked after one of his surgeries led to a patient’s death. Four years later, he becomes a lawyer specializing in medical litigation. The crime thriller stars So Ji-seob, Im Soo-hyang, Sin Seong-rok, and others. Lee Yong-Suk directed the series.

Snowdrop

A young female student, Yeong-ro treats Suho, another student attending a prestigious university when he comes bleeding to her college dorm. Their developing bond is thwarted by unforeseen circumstances. Jung Haei-in and Kim Ji-soo star in lead roles in the romance drama. Jo Hyun-tak directed the series.

The Golden Spoon

Seung Cheon comes across a magical spoon, that allows him to switch lives with his rich best friend. He eventually has to make a choice between the two possible futures he has hands-on. The Korean fantasy series stars Yook Sung-jae, Lee Jong-won, and Chae Yeon-jung in lead roles. Hyun Wook Song directed the series.

