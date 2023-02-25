Watching comedy series never gets old. The humorous antics, chaos, and witty dialogues are some of the elements that make a comedy-drama entertaining. With the various OTT platforms available, we have a plethora of content to pick from. Some of the Indian comedy-drama web series on OTT are so worth a watch for their quirky and intriguing plotlines. The next time you feel like a good laugh, make sure to check out these series.

Here are 6 Indian comedy-drama web series on OTT you shouldn’t miss.

Kota Factory

Like many other students, Vaibhav comes to Kota to prepare for JEE and NEET exams. He along with his friends navigates campus life and works hard to get into IIT. The series stars Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, and others. Saurabh Khanna created the show.

OTT platform: Netflix

College Romance

Three best friends look forward to making memories while attending college and look for love and laughter. The coming-of-age Hindi series stars Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora, and others in lead roles. Simarpreet Singh, Apoorv Singh Karki, and Parijat Josh directed the series.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Office

An adaptation of the original British sitcom, the series revolves around Jagdeep Chadda, a manager who constantly tries to impress his bored colleagues, with his weak jokes. The audience also gets a peek at the various antics the employees pull at work. Mukul Chadda, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, and others feature in this Hindi comedy series, created by Rajesh Devraj.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Panchayat

Abhishek, an engineering graduate, opts to become secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village, due to lack of job opportunities. He deals with many mundane challenges faced by the villagers. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, this Hindi comedy series stars Jitendra Kumar, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bang Baaja Baaraat

Two people from different backgrounds fall in love and decide to get married, with their parents’ blessings. They introduce each other’s families three days before the wedding, which leads to absolute chaos. The Hindi series stars Ali Fazal and Angira Dhar in titular roles. Anand Tiwari directed the series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Life Sahi Hai

Four young men move to Delhi to start living independently. They always find themselves in uncomfortable, yet hilarious situations. Suhail Nayyar, Tarun Jain, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Saha star in lead roles. The Hindi comedy series was created by Tarun Jain.

OTT platform: Zee5

