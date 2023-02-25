The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has three tour packages from Visakhapatnam to famous destinations in Kashmir and Tirupati. These packages will cover famous tourist spots, and also includes accommodation, guide services, insurance, and more.

Here are three IRCTC tour packages to Kashmir and Tirupati from Visakhapatnam.

Tirupati Balaji Darshanam

The package is a 2 nights and 3 days tour, which will cover destinations like Kanipakam, Srikalahasti, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Tiruchanur, Tirumala, and Tirupati. Passengers will be visiting Tiruchanur Temple and also receive a special entry Darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The tour is available on two dates from Visakhapatnam – 7 March and 24 March 2023. This air package will cost Rs 20,460 for single occupancy, Rs 17,085 for double occupancy, and Rs 16,895 for triple occupancy.

Weekend Trip to Tirumala Darshan

The ‘Weekend trip to Tirumala Darshan’ package from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati is for 3 nights and 4 days. Passengers will cover destinations like Kanipakam, Sripuram, Tiruchanur Temple, and Sri Kalahasthi Temple, and will also get a special entry Darshan of Lord Venkateswara, at Tirumala. The train for this package departs every Friday and the upcoming tour date from Visakhapatnam is on 10 March 2023. The Tirumala Express will have 6 sleeper coaches and 6 third AC coaches. The standard package (sleeper coach) is priced at Rs 21,065 per person, and the comfort package (third AC coach) is priced at Rs 23,155 per person. The prices drop for double and triple occupancy consecutively.

Kashmir – Heaven on Earth

The ‘Kashmir – Heaven on Earth’ package is a 5 nights and 6 days tour. This will cover destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg, and Srinagar. Passengers will visit famous tourist spots like Mughal Gardens, Hazratbal Shrine, Dal Lake, Saffron fields, and more. The upcoming tour dates from Visakhapatnam are on 10 March and 24 March 2023. This air package will cost Rs 49,305 for single occupancy, Rs 39,910 for double occupancy, and Rs 39,120 for triple occupancy.

Those interested may contact +91 8287932318 (Chandan Kumar) or visit the IRCTC website, www.irctourism.com, for bookings.

