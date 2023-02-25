For the convenience of the travelling public during the upcoming summer, East Coast Railways (ECoR0 has announced weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Tirupati. These trains are scheduled to run from early March to late April.

Details of the weekly summer special trains from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Tirupati are mentioned below.

Train no 08579, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam every Wednesday at 7 pm between 1 March and 26 April 2023. The train will reach Secunderabad the next day at 8:10 am. (9 trips)

In the return direction, train no 08580, the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Secunderabad every Thursday at 7:40 pm between 2 March and 27 April 2023. The train will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 6:40 am. (9 trips)

Stops: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle,Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: The train comprises 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Train no 08585, the Visakhapatnam-Mahbubnagar weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5:35 pm every Tuesday between 7 March and 25 April 2023. The train will reach Mahbubnagar the next day at 10:30 am. (8 trips)

In the return direction, train no 08586, Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Mahbubnagar at 6:20 pm every Wednesday between 8 March to 26 April 2023. The train will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 9:50 am. (8 trips)

Stops: Duvvada, Annavaram Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umadanagar, Shadnagarand and Jadcherla between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: The train comprises 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Train no 08583, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam every Monday at 7:00 pm between 6 March and 24 April 2023. The train will reach Tirupati the next day at 9:15 am. (8 trips)

In the return direction, train no 08584, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 9:55 pm every Tuesday between 7 March and 25 April 2023. The train will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 10:15 am. (8 trips)

Stops: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

Composition: The train comprises 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, and Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.

Train no 08543, Visakhapatnam-Bangalore Cantonment weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam every Sunday at 3:55 pm between 5 March and 30 April 2023. The train will reach Bangalore Cant the next day at 9:15 am. (9 trips)

In the return direction, train no 08544, Bangalore Cantonment -Visakhapatnam weekly special train will leave Bangalore Cant at 5:50 pm every Monday between 6 March and 1 May 2023. The train will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 11 am. (9 trips)

Stops: Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapeta, Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore Cantonment.

Composition: The train comprises 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.