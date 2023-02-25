As the mega event of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) inches closer, the Visakhapatnam Police are making stringent security arrangements. With eminent persons from various industries visiting the city, a four-layer security blanket has been planned for 3 and 4 March 2023.

The two-day Global Investors Summit is being organised at the Andhra University grounds in Visakhapatnam. Union ministers, the state’s chief minister, renowned industrialists and foreign delegates will be gathering to discuss the investment possibilities in Andhra Pradesh. It may be recalled that IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath personally invited Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani earlier this month to the Global Investors Summit.

In order to ensure a smooth flow of events, over 3,000 police personnel, drone cameras, CCTVs and other necessary security measures will be implemented across Visakhapatnam, according to commissioner Ch Srikanth. He added that widespread security measures are being arranged for the various VVIPs visiting Vizag.

A turnover of more than 6,000 people including industrialists from Canada, the UK, the USA, Dubai and other countries will be participating in the mega event. Registration for the event is still witnessing a growing number, added to the commissioner. It is to be believed that most of the hotels in the city have been booked for the guests attending the GIS.

