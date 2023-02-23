On 22 February 2023, Y Sri Lakshmi, Special Chief Secretary, interacted with the Visakhapatnam District officials, at the VMRDA office, regarding the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit. The Special Chief Secretary has asked to make effective arrangements for the summit group meetings scheduled to take place on 28 and 29 March 2023.

The State Government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 50 crore for the beautification works ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be carried out by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Apart from this, Rs 100 crore is being invested by all the departments as part of the arrangements required for the G20 Summit. The review meeting included officials from the district administration, police department, GVMC, and others.

The meeting discussed all the necessary arrangements required for the 200 delegates attending from 40 countries. The welcoming ceremony, transportation, accommodation, and protocol duties to be followed by the officials were also discussed. GVMC Commissioner P Raju Babu inspected the works across the city and made several suggestions.

Apart from this the Commissioner, also conducted a meeting, regarding the construction of a desalination plant in the Appikonda area. He discussed about the potential project, with the officials of Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML) and IDE Technologies. He also stated that action will be initiated after a proposal is sent to the state government.

