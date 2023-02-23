After a warm send-off to the outgoing Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the Governor-designate Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer at the Gannavaram International Airport on Wednesday.

The Governor-designate reached the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, where he was welcomed by the Principal Secretary to Governor, Anil Kumar Singhal, Joint Secretary PS Surya Prakash and other officials.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Superintendent of Police P Joshua and others welcomed the soon to be Governor at the airport.

Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer will be taking the oath as the 24th Governor of Andhra Pradesh on 24 February 2023 at the Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and officials of the police, revenue and other departments will be in attendance.

The soon-to-be Governor hails from Karnataka and served as a Supreme Court Judge from 2017 to 2023. He was previously appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2003 and later established as a permanent judge of the same High Court where he served till 2017.

